Antetokounmpo (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo hasn't played since Dec. 3 due to a right soleus strain but is expected to return Saturday if he can clear his pregame tests, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic. The two-time MVP will likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's cleared to play, though his potential return would leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims. In 17 regular-season appearances thus far, Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 29.1 minutes per contest.