Antetokounmpo (groin) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The star forward made his return in Friday's loss to the Knicks, playing just 28 minutes. He said after the game that he intended to play on the second half of the back-to-back, though he's officially been listed as questionable.

