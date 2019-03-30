Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially questionable Sunday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Hawks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo rolled his right ankle in Thursday's game against the Clippers, and while he came up with a noticeable limp after the injury, he hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday. Given the Bucks standing at the top of the East, their coaching staff will likely take as much care as possible with Antetokounmpo's return. Look for an update on his availability to come prior to tip off Sunday.
