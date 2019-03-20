Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially questionable Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A sprained right ankle prevented Antetokounmpo from playing Tuesday, and it seems like he's still dealing with some discomfort. Nikola Mirotic (thumb) is expected out for the next two-to-four weeks, so if Antetokounmpo sits, Milwaukee will be thin at forward. That could result in Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson seeing extended run.