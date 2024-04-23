Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pacers.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been downgraded from doubtful to out while he continues to recover from a left soleus strain. Without their star player, the Bucks were able to win Game 1 behind a stellar first-half performance from Damian Lillard, affording Antetokounmpo some extra rest, but if Milwaukee drops Game 2 at home, there may be added pressure for the MVP candidate to return Friday, when the series shifts to Indiana for Game 3.