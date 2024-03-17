Antetokounmpo won't play in Sunday's game against Phoenix due to left hamstring tendinopathy, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Listed as questionable heading into Sunday, Antetokounmpo appeared to be on track to play versus the Suns, as head coach Doc Rivers noted after Antetokounmpo took part in warmups that the star forward would likely play. In the end, Antetokounmpo will miss his first game since March 4, though his absence should be softened to some degree by the return of Khris Middleton (ankle) from a 16-game absence. Milwaukee has posted a 2-1 record without Antetokounmpo this season, earning wins over the Clippers and Raptors but getting blown out by Cleveland.