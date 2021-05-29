Antetokounmpo (groin) is starting Saturday's Game 4 against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo emerged from Thursday's Game 3 with groin soreness, but he was probable ahead of Saturday's matchup. He's averaged 24.7 points, 16.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 36.3 minutes per game to begin the series.
