Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 6 against Atlanta, Bob Rathburn of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Antetokounmpo was doubtful ahead of Saturday's matchup as he continues to deal with a hyperextended left knee that he sustained in Game 4. There's optimism that he could return for a potential Game 7, but Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez should see increased usage once again Saturday.