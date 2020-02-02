Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: One dime shy of triple-double
Antetokounmpo accumulated 30 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-16 FT), 19 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-108 win over the Suns.
Antetokounmpo had been listed as questionable after a hamstring injury forced him to exit early during Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Nevertheless, the MVP frontrunner generated a gaudy stat line, matching his season high in rebounding, albeit on a day when he finished with almost as many turnovers (seven) as assists.
