Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points (14-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-10 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's 112-109 win over the Mavs.

For the first time since the first game of the season, Antetokounmpo failed to record at least four assists in a game but was able to hit the 30-point plateau for the third time. Friday also marked the fifth time in his last six games that he failed to record a double-double after doing so in five of his first six games to start the season.