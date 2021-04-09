Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It will be the fourth straight absence for the 26-year-old as he continues to manage soreness in his left knee. Bobby Portis could receive another start at power forward in Antetokounmpo's absence. Jrue Holiday (knee) is also sidelined), so the Bucks will be without two of the team's top three playmakers.