Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Saturday

Antetokounmpo (back) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Magic.

Antetokounmpo is also apparently dealing with an illness to go along with his sore back. It is no surprise that the Bucks will wait until their prized superstar gets a clear bill of health bringing him back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Bulls. In the meantime, look for Ersan Ilyasova to again replace him in the starting lineup, while the rest of the starters should see increased usage as a result of his absence.