Antetokounmpo (knee) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Raptors.

It's not surprising the Antetokounmpo will skip Tuesday's game, considering the short turnaround from Monday, when the Greek Freak was ruled out for his third straight game. With Giannis out of the picture again, look for Bobby Portis to claim another start on the heels of a 20-point double-double Monday. Antetokounmpo's next opportunity to rejoin the action arrives Saturday in Cleveland, giving him some added rest.