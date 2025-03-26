Antetokounmpo (foot) will not play Wednesday against Denver.
Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report Tuesday with a questionable tag due to a left foot sprain, and while he can be considered day-to-day, the Bucks will hold him out Wednesday. His status for Friday's home game against the Knicks is in the air, however. With Damian Lillard (calf) already out, there will be a lot of opportunities for players such as Gary Trent, Taurean Prince and Kevin Porter.
