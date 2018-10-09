Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out for rest Tuesday

Antetokounmpo will sit out Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder for rest purposes, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks are planning on resting the bulk of their starters Tuesday, as Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez will also be joining Antetokounmpo on the sidelines. None are dealing with an injury, however, and should be back in the lineup for Friday's preseason finale against the Timberwolves.