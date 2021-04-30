Antetokounmpo (ankle) is out Friday against the Bulls.
After tweaking his ankle one minute into Thursday's loss to the Rockets, Antetokounmpo will not play Friday. Donte DiVincenzo (toe) is also out. Their absences could lead to more minutes for Bobby Portis, P.J. Tucker, Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton.
