Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Monday vs. Magic
Antetokounmpo (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo is slated to miss a second straight game and coach Joe Prunty stressed that the team needs to get him healthy to the point where he can do everything he normally does for the team. As a result, Jabari Parker should pick up a second consecutive start after posting 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes Saturday. Both Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton will also likely see an uptick in usage. Look for Antetokounmpo to shoot for a return ahead of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the 76ers.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Monday vs. Magic•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 29 points in 36 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scoring takes a back seat in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in OT win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....