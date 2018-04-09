Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Monday vs. Magic

Antetokounmpo (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo is slated to miss a second straight game and coach Joe Prunty stressed that the team needs to get him healthy to the point where he can do everything he normally does for the team. As a result, Jabari Parker should pick up a second consecutive start after posting 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes Saturday. Both Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton will also likely see an uptick in usage. Look for Antetokounmpo to shoot for a return ahead of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the 76ers.