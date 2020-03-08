Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out next two games

The Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo will miss the final two games of their road trip -- Sunday in Phoenix and Monday in Denver -- due to a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee.

Initially listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's contest, Antetokounmpo has now been confirmed as out after an MRI confirmed that he was dealing with a minor sprain of his left knee. Given its massive lead atop the Eastern Conference standings, the team can afford to take a cautious approach with the superstar, whose status will be updated once the Bucks return to Milwaukee. While Antetokounmpo turns his focus to potentially returning to action Thursday versus the Celtics, players like Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez should all see upticks in usage for at least the final two games of the road trip.