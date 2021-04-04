Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Saturday against the Kings, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, the two-time MVP will get the night off after playing heavy minutes over the past week, plus playing 33 minutes and scoring 47 points against Portland on Friday. In his absence, Bobby Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo should see more action.
