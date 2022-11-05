Antetokounmpo (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The two-time MVP played through left knee soreness Friday to post 26 points, 14 boards and 11 dimes in the 115-102 win over the Timberwolves. He'll sit out the second half of the back-to-back set, marking his first absence of the season. Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis should take on more offensive responsibilities. Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and other forwards could see more minutes.