Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday, Monday

Antetokounpo will miss both Saturday's contest against the 76ers and Monday's game against the Suns as the Bucks continue managing the health of his right knee, which starting bothering him over the summer, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. According to Valezquez, "[the] injury, which is not considered to be tendinitis, is regarded as something that is always going to bother him to some extent, according to a league source. There will be days where the discomfort is higher and some when it's lower, and the team's goal is to manage that on a daily basis to keep the injury from becoming severe or significant - something it is not considered to be at this point."

Antetokoumpo missed five EuroBasket practices over the summer with the Greek national team due to right knee soreness, which eventually caused him to withdraw from the event itself. Though it was reported a month later that Bucks GM Jon Horst and coach Jason Kidd said that the team has "no concern" with Antetokounmpo's health, the All-Star has missed two games this season while nursing the knee and will miss two more Saturday and Monday. When asked about Antetokounmpo's league-leading 37.4 minutes per game in regards to his knee, the aforementioned league source stated that there is "no difference between playing 20 minutes or 40 minutes a game." While Antetokounmpo is sidelined, Thon Maker, D.J. Wilson and Tony Snell are all candidates to see extra run.