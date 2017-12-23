Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday with sore knee
Antetokounmpo will not play Saturday against the Hornets due to a sore right knee.
This is the first we've heard of the issue, and it's possible the Bucks are simply exercising caution on the second night of a back-to-back set. Antetokounmpo played 40 minutes Tuesday against the Cavs and followed up with 37 minutes Friday agains the Hornets. In his absence, expect Matthew Dellavedova to enter the starting five. Coach Jason Kidd indicated that he doesn't believe Antetokounpmo's injury is something that will cost the All-Star significant time. "No concerns," Kidd said. "He's going to be sore; he's playing at a very high level."
