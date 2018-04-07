Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday
Antetokounmpo will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Knicks due to a sprained right ankle.
Antetokounmpo has played the previous seven games since last missing a contest due to the same sprained ankle. It is unclear if he aggravated the injury or if the Bucks are just exercising caution in order to ensure his health entering the playoffs. As of now there is no reason to believe the injury is anything serious, but the team could potentially choose to err on the side of caution as the season winds down. Jabari Parker figures to see and increased workload with the Greek Freak sidelined, while Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton will likely be asked to take on more offensive responsibility.
