Antetokounmpo, who's already missed four straight games due to left calf soreness, will remain out for at least one week and be sidelined for the upcoming All-Star festivities, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Antetokounmpo is slated to return to game action shortly after the All-Star break, so this may just be a way to get the MVP candidate some extra rest before the stretch run. However, a calf injury hampered Antetokounmpo during last season's playoffs, so this is certainly a concerning trend. In Antetokounmpo's absence, Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis will likely see increased roles, but Damian Lillard will lead the offense.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Not playing Sunday vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't suit up Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy for Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Upgraded to probable•