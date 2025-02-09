Antetokounmpo, who's already missed four straight games due to left calf soreness, will remain out for at least one week and be sidelined for the upcoming All-Star festivities, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo is slated to return to game action shortly after the All-Star break, so this may just be a way to get the MVP candidate some extra rest before the stretch run. However, a calf injury hampered Antetokounmpo during last season's playoffs, so this is certainly a concerning trend. In Antetokounmpo's absence, Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis will likely see increased roles, but Damian Lillard will lead the offense.