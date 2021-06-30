Antetokounmpo will not return to Tuesday's Game 4 against the Hawks due to a hyperextended left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was assisted to the locker room during the third quarter after landing awkwardly and buckling his knee. He briefly returned to the bench area and walked around, but he then went back to the locker room. His status is very much in question for Thursday's Game 5. He will undergo further imaging on his knee Wednesday.