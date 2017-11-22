Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out with knee injury Wednesday
Antetokounmpo is dealing with a right knee injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo dealt with the same issue in his right knee prior to the season, though this sounds more precautionary than anything, as Velazquez also reported that the Bucks are just trying to give it rest and be cautious with it. Antetokounmpo is fully expected back for Saturday's game against the Jazz, but in the meantime, guys like Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton should see an increase in their overall usage.
