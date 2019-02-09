Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out with knee soreness

Antetokounmpo is out for Saturday's game against the Magic due to right knee soreness, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports

The Greek Freak will get the night off against the struggling Magic. There's likely little cause for concern, as Khris Middleton was given Friday's game against the Mavericks off for rest, and it's likely coach Mike Budenholzer wants to keep his top players fresh for a playoff run. In Giannis' absence Saturday, Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon should see bumps in usage, while there could be more forward minutes available for Tony Snell, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson. At the time that Antetokounmpo has been reported out, Nikola Mirotic's (calf) status is unclear. If Mirotic is able to play, there's a strong chance he would enter the starting lineup.