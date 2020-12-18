Antetokounmpo is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Pelicans due to a sore back, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
There's nothing to indicate the two-time MVP is dealing with anything serious, and the Bucks are likely just exercising caution during exhibition play. We should expect Antetokounmpo to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Celtics.
