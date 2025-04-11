Antetokounmpo closed with 28 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block over 26 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 win over New Orleans.

Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high mark in points while sitting out of the final quarter during the blowout victory. Moreover, the superstar has now racked up 54 games with a double-double or better in 66 regular-season appearances. The two-time MVP also recorded his 14th consecutive contest with at least 20 points, and he has reached the 20-plus-point mark in 63 outings this season. Antetokounmpo has been stellar in his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 36.4 minutes per game.