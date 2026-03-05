Antetokounmpo contributed 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Hawks.

Antetokounmpo led all players in scoring on efficient shooting from the field in this one, though he struggled from the charity stripe. He was Milwaukee's only player to score more than 16 points as the Bucks lost their fourth consecutive contest. The two-time MVP saw just one more minute than he did in Monday's loss to Boston -- his return from a 15-game absence due to a right calf strain -- suggesting the Bucks will continue to slowly ease him back into game action. In two outings since the extended absence, he has totaled 43 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in 51 minutes.