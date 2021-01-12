Antetokounmpo (back) scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 27 minutes in Monday's 121-99 win over the Magic.

Foul trouble costed Antetokounmpo the final 8:44 of the game but was still able to put up his sixth consecutive game over 20 points. One cause for concern has been his rebounding as he has now gone four straight outings with single-digit rebounds.