Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Paces team with double-double Friday
Antetokounmpo generated 23 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes in Friday's 91-85 loss to the Heat.
The fifth-year pro generated his second straight 23-point, 11-rebound double-double while putting up over 20 shots for the third time in the last four games. Antetokounmpo continues to exert his dominance on the majority of nights, as he's now double-doubled in five of the last six contests overall while also typically checking off all the remaining categories on the stat sheet. The 23-year-old's eye-popping skill set naturally keeps his fantasy value at elite levels, and the recent uptick he's experienced on the rebounding front only serves to nudge his stock even higher.
