Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Packs stat sheet in win

Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and a steal in 34 minutes Thursday against the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo posted his usually exceptional line, eclipsing 30 points for the third time in four games. The sixth-year pro provides consistent production in every category except threes and should be continued to start with extreme confidence going forward.