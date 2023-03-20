Antetokounmpo supplied 22 points (9-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 victory over the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double in the victory, going a perfect 9-of-9 from the field. In what was an unusually passive night, he attempted the fourth most field goals behind Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis. While the counting stats were fantastic, he went just 3-of-7 from the line, continuing another poor season of free throw shooting.