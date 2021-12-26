Antetokounmpo had 36 points (13-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-113 victory over the Celtics.

After a five-game absence due to protocols, Antetokounmpo appeared to be still in peak form during the close win despite playing just 30 minutes. His 15 free-throw attempts were the second-most of the year, and it was his 10th game with at least 30 points.