Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Placed in concussion protocol

Antetokounmpo has been placed in NBA's concussion protocol and will not play Monday against the Raptors, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo suffered a blow to the head during the team's win over the Magic on Saturday. While it was thought that he avoided a concussion after passing initial tests, he has been sent for reevalution after reporting new symptoms along with a lingering headache. He'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, while Ersan Ilyasova is a candidate to see increased minutes in his absence.