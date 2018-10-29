Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Placed in concussion protocol
Antetokounmpo has been placed in NBA's concussion protocol and will not play Monday against the Raptors, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
Antetokounmpo suffered a blow to the head during the team's win over the Magic on Saturday. While it was thought that he avoided a concussion after passing initial tests, he has been sent for reevalution after reporting new symptoms along with a lingering headache. He'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, while Ersan Ilyasova is a candidate to see increased minutes in his absence.
