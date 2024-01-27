Antetokounmpo (back) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans,Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was initially deemed probable with back spasms, and barring a setback during warmups, will suit up for the contest. In his last five appearances, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points ,13.2 rebounds and 9.6 assists.