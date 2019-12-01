Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Playing Saturday

Antetokounmpo (back) will play Saturday against the Hornets.

As expected, Antetokounmpo will take the court on the second night of a back-to-back despite a sore back. Over the past five games, he's averaging 33.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 33.6 minutes.