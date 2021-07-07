Antetokounmpo ended with 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 loss to the Suns.

Antetokounmpo was upgraded from doubtful to questionable prior to the game and was able to get through his pregame routine, ensuring his availability. He didn't appear to be on a minutes restriction and looked to be moving quite freely throughout the game. A spectacular chase-down block highlighted his resilience and barring any setbacks, he should be out there for Game 2, as the Bucks look to level the series at 1-1.