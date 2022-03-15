Antetokounmpo contributed 30 points (12-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 117-111 victory over Utah.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in both scoring and rebounding in the win, finishing with his ninth double-double in his past 11 games. The superstar forward has converted at least half of his field-goal attempts in six straight contests and is shooting a healthy 54.8 percent on the season. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in four straight games.