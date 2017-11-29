Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts 32 points in blowout win
Antetokounmpo provided 32 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 win over the Kings.
Antetokounmpo was in fine form once again Tuesday, particularly in the third quarter, when he scored 19 of his 32 points on 6-for-8 shooting. The Greek Freak's night could have obviously been even bigger had the game been competitive, but it was his stellar contributions that helped decide the game early in the first place. Antetokounmpo's 68.8 percent success rate from the field was his best since Nov. 7, while his three-pointer was only his third of November. The 22-year-old continues to be an elite option in all formats.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for double-double in return to action•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out with knee injury Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 23 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pull down season-high 17 rebounds•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.