Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts 32 points in blowout win

Antetokounmpo provided 32 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 win over the Kings.

Antetokounmpo was in fine form once again Tuesday, particularly in the third quarter, when he scored 19 of his 32 points on 6-for-8 shooting. The Greek Freak's night could have obviously been even bigger had the game been competitive, but it was his stellar contributions that helped decide the game early in the first place. Antetokounmpo's 68.8 percent success rate from the field was his best since Nov. 7, while his three-pointer was only his third of November. The 22-year-old continues to be an elite option in all formats.