Antetokounmpo posted 35 points (13-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo was the Bucks' highest scorer and the team's go-to guy on offense, but he missed a clutch free throw in the dying seconds of the game, one that could've changed the outcome of the contest. The reigning MVP will get another chance to shine on Christmas Day against the Warriors.