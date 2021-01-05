Antetokounmpo recorded 43 points (17-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes in a win versus Detroit on Monday.

Detroit's relatively weak frontcourt allowed Antetokounmpo to charge the paint at will. He scored 15 times in that area, including a streak of 11 field goals made across 18 first-half minutes. Antetokounmpo shot 76.3 percent inside the paint through his past three games. That percentage has helped him average 32.7 points in said three-game span.