Antetokounmpo posted 36 points (13-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime win over the Heat.

Antetokounmpo is not known for being much of a playmaker, but he posted a second straight triple-double and recorded double-digit assists for a third consecutive appearance. He seems to have added the playmaking trait to his already impressive scoring production, as this was also the seventh successive game in which he's reached the 30-point plateau. During that seven-game stretch, Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest.