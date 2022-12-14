Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points (9-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-17 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 victory over the Warriors.

Antetokounmpo had a below-average night by his standards in terms of shooting, but he still managed to reach 30 points and secured his fourth double-double in five games. He's also notched one steal in each of his last five matchups. Antetokounmpo continues to show why he should be considered for yet another MVP, averaging 30.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 block through five appearances this month.