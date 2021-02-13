Antetokounmpo tallied 29 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals Friday in a 129-115 loss at Utah.

Antetokounmpo was yet again the main contributor, but he wasn't such throughout all of Friday's game. He went scoreless in the second quarter before scoring 27 second-half points, which came too late to save the Bucks. Antetokounmpo redeemed himself with consistent rebounding, which has been effective in fantasy leagues but not such for real-life value. Milwaukee has gone 8-9 across the 17 games in which he's logged a double-double this season.