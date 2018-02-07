Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts full line in Tuesday's win

Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points (10-23 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 win over the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo did not appear to be slowed down by the ankle injury that forced him to exit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Nets. He has posted a double-double in seven of his last nine appearances, putting him at 25 through 49 appearances in 2017-18. Antetokounmpo now has two days off to rest and recover before taking on the Heat and Magic on Friday and Saturday.