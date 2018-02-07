Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts full line in Tuesday's win
Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points (10-23 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 win over the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo did not appear to be slowed down by the ankle injury that forced him to exit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Nets. He has posted a double-double in seven of his last nine appearances, putting him at 25 through 49 appearances in 2017-18. Antetokounmpo now has two days off to rest and recover before taking on the Heat and Magic on Friday and Saturday.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expects to be OK after ankle scare•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Departs after rolling ankle•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Shows no ill effects from injury Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to start•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...