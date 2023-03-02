Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 139-117 victory over Orlando.

Antetokounmpo had an outstanding night shooting the ball, knocking six of nine field goal attempts in the first half for 17 points before chipping in another 14 after the break on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. He also went 3-of-4 from three in the contest, only his second time this season with three makes from beyond the arc, and led all players in scoring with 31 points. The big man has broken the 30-point mark in two straight after returning from his quadriceps injury and will look to lead the Bucks to their 17th consecutive win against the 76ers on Saturday.