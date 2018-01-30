Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts huge double-double versus 76ers
Antetokounmpo scored 31 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10) while adding 18 rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes druing Monday's 107-95 win over the 76ers.
Antetokoumpo was at the top of his game in this one, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and assists. His jumper didn't fall at times, particularly from three-point range, but a perfect performance from the foul line allowed him to top 30 points for the second time in three games since returning from a knee injury, He's been incredibly productive in that stretch, averaging 33 points, 13.3 rebounds, seven assists and 1.3 blocks per contest.
