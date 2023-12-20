Antetokounmpo notched 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 16 assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 win over the Spurs.

Antetokounmpo didn't have his best shooting performance, so he took a backseat in scoring. Instead, he filled the stat sheet in other categories, which resulted in his second triple-double of the season. Antetokounmpo should be in line for a bounce-back scoring performance, and that might happen as soon as Thursday when the Bucks host the Magic. Despite the subpar outing in terms of scoring Tuesday, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game across eight December contests.